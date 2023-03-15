Anonymous tip leads to arrest in Madison laundromat attack

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is crediting an anonymous tipster with helping them find the suspect accused of attacking two people at a laundromat.

After getting the tip, “the keen eyes of an officer” saw the 20-year-old Madison man driving on the city’s east side, the MPD report continued. After the officer caught up to him on Downer Circle, the suspect was taken into custody and booked on a count of substantial battery.

He is accused of beating the two victims after they allegedly took his clothing from a dryer at a laundromat in the 2700 block of Milwaukee Street.

According to the original MPD report, the confrontation happened when the suspect spotted one of the victims wearing his sweatshirt. Right after the suspect got his clothing back, it stated, he went after the pair.

Madison police noted the case is still active. It also offered its appreciation to everyone who offered tips to help track him down.

