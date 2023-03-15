Anonymous tip leads to arrest in Madison laundromat attack

The Madison Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who beat up two...
The Madison Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who beat up two people at a laundromat on the east side.(Madison Police Department)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is crediting an anonymous tipster with helping them find the suspect accused of attacking two people at a laundromat.

After getting the tip, “the keen eyes of an officer” saw the 20-year-old Madison man driving on the city’s east side, the MPD report continued. After the officer caught up to him on Downer Circle, the suspect was taken into custody and booked on a count of substantial battery.

He is accused of beating the two victims after they allegedly took his clothing from a dryer at a laundromat in the 2700 block of Milwaukee Street.

According to the original MPD report, the confrontation happened when the suspect spotted one of the victims wearing his sweatshirt. Right after the suspect got his clothing back, it stated, he went after the pair.

Madison police noted the case is still active. It also offered its appreciation to everyone who offered tips to help track him down.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
2 Madison women charged in Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ attack
COVID-19 masks
SSM Health to no longer require universal mask-wearing
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
MPD: Vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run found

Latest News

Authorities determined that the man was speeding eastbound when his vehicle went off of the...
Dodgeville man dead after one-vehicle crash
Battle of the Badges blood drive
First responders battle in 2023 community blood drive
Clinton Langreck and family. Langreck will take over as Platteville City Manager on May 1.
Platteville Common Council confirms new city manager
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following...
Aaron Rodgers says he wants to leave Packers & play for the Jets