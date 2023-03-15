Athena Awards return to honor Madison-area women

The 2023 Athena Award recipient was named in a ceremony Tuesday night in Madison.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Each year, the awards honor women who are working to make a difference in other people’s lives in the Madison community.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills serves as the emcee for the event again. This year’s recipient was Dana Pellebon, the executive director of RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center in Dane County.

“Everything that I do is meant to uplift the people around me because I can’t build a community by myself and that community has to be the people around me and that has to build up the women, men, non-binary and everyone around us,” Pellebon said.

The Athena Awards have provided more than $450,000 in scholarships to support local women through the Madison Business Forum.

