Coach Fickell pitches in to sell season tickets ahead of deadline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The deadline for new and existing season ticket holders to secure their seats is Wednesday, and seemingly everyone is working to make a few more sales.

“Yeah, so far, the response has been great from the fans,” said the director of football brand communications Brian Lucas. “We had set a goal of selling 2,000 new season tickets by the start.”

Lucas says the deadline for everyone trying to get Wisconsin Badgers football season tickets is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., and as of Tuesday morning, sales were up 15% compared to last year.

“Most years for our reorder period, we’re within the 90% to 95% reorder,” said Lucas. “You know, people have had season tickets for a long time here.”

Even new head coach Luke Fickell took a trip to the call center to ensure fans make their way into seats at Camp Randall. Lucas says it is all part of the new energy Fickell and his coaching staff has brought to the program.

“Coach Fickell, the entire staff has been great to work with so far, and they’re really excited to get started,” said Lucas. “The excitement is really it; you can feel it, you can feel it every day you walk into the stadium, and that’s transferring to the fans as well.”

Lucas added Fickell did make a sale while working the phones.

