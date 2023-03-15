Coach Fickell pitches in to sell season tickets ahead of deadline

Head Coach Luke Fickell took to the phones to persuade Badger fans to buy tickets.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The deadline for new and existing season ticket holders to secure their seats is Wednesday, and seemingly everyone is working to make a few more sales.

“Yeah, so far, the response has been great from the fans,” said the director of football brand communications Brian Lucas. “We had set a goal of selling 2,000 new season tickets by the start.”

Lucas says the deadline for everyone trying to get Wisconsin Badgers football season tickets is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., and as of Tuesday morning, sales were up 15% compared to last year.

“Most years for our reorder period, we’re within the 90% to 95% reorder,” said Lucas. “You know, people have had season tickets for a long time here.”

Even new head coach Luke Fickell took a trip to the call center to ensure fans make their way into seats at Camp Randall. Lucas says it is all part of the new energy Fickell and his coaching staff has brought to the program.

“Coach Fickell, the entire staff has been great to work with so far, and they’re really excited to get started,” said Lucas. “The excitement is really it; you can feel it, you can feel it every day you walk into the stadium, and that’s transferring to the fans as well.”

Lucas added Fickell did make a sale while working the phones.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
2 Madison women charged in Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ attack
First Alert Day issued for Friday
Winter returns before the weekend
13-year-old skier dies after striking tree on Sauk Co. slope

Latest News

Officials remind Wisconsinites about Safe Haven law
Head Coach Luke Fickell took to the phones to persuade Badger fans to buy tickets.
Wisconsin Badgers Football Coach pushes for ticket sales
Badgers
Wisconsin defeats Bradley in first NIT matchup
Officials give update on BRT system construction in Madison