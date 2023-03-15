Dodgeville man dead after one-vehicle crash

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 38-year-old Dodgeville man is dead after his vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a pillar, according to Iowa County officials.

Iowa County Sheriff’s Office stated that fire, EMS and law enforcement officials arrived at the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Brennan Road at US Highway 151, near Dodgeville Township, after receiving a report around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities determined that the man was speeding eastbound when his vehicle went off of the road and hit the cement bridge post.

The Iowa County Coroner’s Office pronounced the man dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office identified him as Derrick Lee.

The sheriff’s office indicated that the man was not wearing his seatbelt.

The Dodgeville Police Department, Dodgeville Fire Department, Dodgeville Area Ambulance Service, Wisconsin State Patrol, Iowa County Coroner’s Office, and Randy’s Towing all assisted at the scene of the crash.

The Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office stated that this is the first fatal crash of 2023 for the county.

