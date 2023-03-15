First responders battle in 2023 community blood drive

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Local heroes go head-to-head in the annual 2023 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive in Janesville to ensure the gift of blood can be readily available during emergencies.

The City of Janesville announced their 2023 continued partnership with the Rock River Valley Blood Center, and the friendly battle competitors include first responders like police, fire and medical service departments.

The event will be held on April 10 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Janesville Fire Station #1, 303 Milton Ave.

The first 50 donors will receive a Culver’s Pint for a Pint certificate. All donors will be entered in a drawing for a 4k TV and various other gifts.

To sign up, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.