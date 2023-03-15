Kings’ Lyles suspended 1 game; Bucks’ Lopez fined $25,000

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, left scuffles with Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles as...
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, left scuffles with Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles as members of both teams intervene in the final seconds of the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 13, 2023. Lopez and Lyles were both ejected from the game. The Bucks won 133-124.(Randall Benton | AP Photo/Randall Benton)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles was suspended one game without pay and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez was fined $25,000 for their involvement in an altercation at the end of a game Monday night, the NBA announced Wednesday.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was dribbling out the clock in the final minute of the Bucks’ 133-124 victory over the Kings when he was fouled by Lyles, who then pushed the two-time MVP. Lopez then confronted Lyles.

Lyles struck Lopez in the face and grabbed and held the 7-footer around the neck area. Both players were ejected from the game.

Lyles will serve his suspension Wednesday when the Kings visit the Chicago Bulls.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
2 Madison women charged in Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ attack
COVID-19 masks
SSM Health to no longer require universal mask-wearing
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
MPD: Vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run found

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following...
Aaron Rodgers says he wants to leave Packers & play for the Jets
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives between Phoenix Suns guard Devin...
Bucks clinch playoff spot, top Suns 116-104 for 50th win
Renderings showing what the NFL Draft in Kansas City will look like in April.
Finance committee approves Packers’ letter of support to potentially host the 2025 NFL Draft
Badgers
Wisconsin defeats Bradley in first NIT matchup