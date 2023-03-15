MPD: 17 yr. old Madison girl missing and endangered

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There is concern for the safety and well being of 17-year-old Rashmilla C. Modaff after she was reported missing Monday afternoon.

Madison Police say she left her home in Madison at around 2:30 p.m. in a vehicle along with her phone.

Rashmilla is 5′04″ with brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and a green backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

