MPD: Armed Madison man accused of physically fighting woman

Madison Police Department squad car
Madison Police Department squad car(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a 27-year-old man on Madison’s east side after he got into a fight with a woman while he was armed early Wednesday morning.

In an incident report, the Madison Police Department stated that police arrived around 3:10 a.m. to the 6800 block of Milwaukee Street for the disturbance.

A woman told police that the man prevented her from calling 911 after they got into a physical fight. She eventually got her phone back and MPD stated that the suspect left the area before they got there.

MPD continued, noting that an outside agency was able to arrest the man during a traffic stop. MPD not specify which agency arrested the 27-year-old suspect. There was a gun found inside the vehicle.

The 27-year-old Madison man faces charges of domestic disorderly conduct while armed, domestic battery, domestic intimidation of a victim and illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

