MPD: Man fails at breaking into Teddywedgers on State Street, arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department (MPD) arrested a man after he attempted to smash out a window of Teddywedgers late Tuesday night.

MPD officers were near the 100 block of State St. shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when they noticed a man attempting to break into the takeout restaurant.

The man allegedly used a metal grate to try and smash out a window, but he was unable to get inside.

The 58-year-old man was arrested for attempted burglary and disorderly conduct.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.