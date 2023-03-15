MPD: Man fails at breaking into Teddywedgers on State Street, arrested

State Street in Madison (Curt Lenz/WMTV)
State Street in Madison (Curt Lenz/WMTV)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department (MPD) arrested a man after he attempted to smash out a window of Teddywedgers late Tuesday night.

MPD officers were near the 100 block of State St. shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when they noticed a man attempting to break into the takeout restaurant.

The man allegedly used a metal grate to try and smash out a window, but he was unable to get inside.

The 58-year-old man was arrested for attempted burglary and disorderly conduct.

