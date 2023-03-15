New Palace Theater building owner hopes for fresh start

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Palace Theater’s new owner David Fee plans to prove his company will run the dinner theater efficiently and hopes customers will give their venue a chance.

“We will need a chance to prove to everybody that we can be successful, different and we look forward to that,” Legacy Entertainment Group President and CEO Fee said. ”We love theater. Theater is what we do. Theater is how we’ve made our lives for the last 30 years.”

Customers are still waiting on ticket refunds after the previous owners unexpectedly closed in December. According to the City of Lake Delton, the previous owners went into foreclosure, the property went to a construction company and then Fee purchased it on Monday.

Fee said his track record proves he’ll provide a better experience for residents and tourists in Lake Delton. He co-owned several entertainment venues in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee until Dolly Parton purchased his company in 2019.

Fee wants to build a new entertainment empire in Wisconsin Dells. He bought hotel property and space around the Palace Theater for a 2024 expansion.

”This area needs entertainment now that the Tommy Bartlett show doesn’t exist,” he said. “They need an attraction, the kind that we hope to be able to provide.”

Fee will change the Palace Theater name and physical sign to something new next Wednesday, but would not say what the building will be called.

The building will re-open May 23, 2023 and Fee said he’ll announce the performer next Wednesday.

