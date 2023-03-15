Officials give update on BRT system construction in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction on the Bus Rapid Transit system in Madison is in full swing as the warmer months get closer.

During a meeting to update the community on the process Tuesday, officials said the first line will stretch from Junction Road all the way to East Towne Mall. Crews are breaking ground on stations on the left, right and median lanes of major roadways, including Mineral Point Road and Whitney Way. While this construction goes on, the City of Madison is asking the public to stay alert to the changing traffic signals and lane shifts.

“We just ask that if you can, please be patient drive bike or walk carefully and obey the signs so that we can all stay safe out there,” said BRT Deputy Project Manager Mike Cechvala.

The bus stops, which are expected to be about 60 feet long, will take about three months to finish each.

Construction will start next during the week of April 4 on East Washington Avenue, Anderson Street, and Mendota Street.

Those interested can find more about the project construction online.

