Officials remind Wisconsinites about Safe Haven law

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health care providers in the community stress the importance of Wisconsin’s Safe Haven law after the body of a newborn baby was found in Whitewater.

A local hospital and organization speak on the law and how to protect not only babies but mothers. Anonymously and confidentially, newborns can be taken to law enforcement, fire stations, or a hospital without fear of legal consequences.

Coordinator Tricia Burkett from Safe Place for Newborns explained the importance of having people know what resources are available.

“We have only about 15 to 20 safe haven surrenders a year across the whole state,” Burkett said. “It’s not something that really should be used frequently, but definitely is really meant to, you know, prevent infant abandonments or situations like we had in Whitewater.”

She says there should be no judgment, only support.

“I think the biggest thing we want people to know is that this program is really to protect babies and mothers,” Burkett said. “I think that we sort of missed that piece of what the moms need in this situation. We want to make sure that they know that we’re here to support them.”

In December of 2022, UnityPoint-Meriter performed a Safe Haven drill to ensure staff understand how to care for a child in the event the baby is brought into the facility. Emergency Preparedness Safety Manager Nathan Bubenzer says the hospital continues to make changes.

“One of the things that we discovered was we don’t have any signs that say this is a Safe Haven location, so we now have a sign out in front of our emergency department,” Bubenzer said.

The day of the drill, the hospital system explained that under Wisconsin law, a parent or caregiver is permitted to leave an unharmed newborn under 72 hours old with staff at any Wisconsin hospital. Newborns can also be left with police officers or 911 EMS workers.

Bubenzer says the action after taking in a child can be tedious.

“An infant born outside of the hospital, for example, who’s being brought into the hospital very likely doesn’t have a birth certificate,” Bubenzer said. “There’s a whole naming process that the state has for naming an infant who has been turned over or surrendered as part of the safe haven process.”

The Whitewater Police Department put out a reminder of Wisconsin’s Safe Haven law when sending out updates. The chief says they are focused on bringing a resolution to this case.

Babies that are helped by Safe Place for Newborns are automatically placed in pre-approved adoptive homes. Anyone facing a crisis, or in need of guidance while pregnant can call their facility hotline at 1-877-440-BABY.

