Platteville Common Council confirms new city manager

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Platteville Common Council confirmed Clinton Langreck as the new City Manager who will start on May 1.

Langreck has served in Green County and as the inaugural County Administrator in Richland County, according to Council President Barbara Daus.

“Clint has the skills and experience to provide the leadership that will help Platteville continue its progress as a city that has the amenities of a much larger community while maintaining a small-town feel,” Daus said in a statement.

The council met twice before bringing in three candidates for a two-day interview process earlier this month. They noted Langreck’s communication, listening, relationship building and budget development skills.

“I am absolutely honored to be joining Team Platteville,” Langreck said. “It will be a privilege to learn from, and lead, such an accomplished staff in the mission of achieving the goals of the council and community.”

Nineteen candidates applied for the position and Whitewater Public Administration Associates helped the city in its search.

