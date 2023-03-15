Rain Likely Thursday

Wet Looking Thursday

Wintry Mix Friday

Gusty Winds Into Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Our nice stretch of weather to start the week is quickly coming to an end as clouds stream back into southern Wisconsin. Right on schedule, we are tracking our next weathermaker for Thursday. This looks to be mainly rain and all rain for Thursday itself. As colder air filters in Thursday night and Friday, we will bring back a wintry mix and any lingering moisture by Saturday will be in the form of snow showers. Rain totals look to be in the quarter to half inch range with some minor slushy snow accumulations on the back side around an inch or so possible. Improving conditions with sunshine by Sunday and that should stick around through early next week.

Thickening clouds tonight as southerly winds pick up 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Milder with overnight lows into the upper 30s. A few sprinkles early Thursday, then rain develops around midday and becomes likely through the afternoon. Mild with highs into the middle 40s. Gusty southerly winds 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Rain continues Thursday night and starts to mix with snow as colder temperatures move in. Overnight lows into the upper 20s with gusty westerly winds.

Rain and snow showers are likely, especially early Friday. Colder with highs into the lower 30s. Lingering snow showers Friday night with even colder temperatures yet into the middle teens. A few snow showers Saturday with unseasonably cold temperatures into the middle 20s. Skies start to clear Saturday night with overnight lows into the middle teens.

Sunshine returns on Sunday and should be the dominate weather conditions into early next week. Temperatures will start off below normal into the 30s before climbing to more seasonable levels into the lower and middle 40s by the middle of the week. This is also when we will watch the return of clouds and precipitation heading into the second half of the week.

