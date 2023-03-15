Silver Alert issued for missing Eau Claire man

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Eau Claire Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 67-year-old man Wednesday morning.

Officials said Wayne Lawrence Zieler left a group home sometime during the day or the afternoon of Tuesday. His phone has been registered in Willow, which is more than two hours away from Eau Claire. Officials add it’s not known how Zieler is traveling.

Zieler is described as a 5-foot-4-inch tall white man with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Blackhawks jersey with Patrick Kane’s name and the number 88 on it with black sweatpants.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said he is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eau Claire Police Department at 715-839-4972.

