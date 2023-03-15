Silver alert issued for woman last seen in Lyndon Station

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WMTV) - The Holmen Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old woman.

Sandra L. Kelley of Holmen is 5 foot 3 inches and 175 lbs. She has brown eyes and gray hair. She is known to have broken red glasses and a purse with a floral design.

Kelley left Holmen Tuesday around 1 a.m. in a white Nissan Rouge with a WI Plate NU4533. She was in Wisconsin Dells around 5:30 p.m. and was likely in Lyndon Station shortly after.

Anyone with information about Kelley’s whereabouts should contact the Holmen Police Department at (608) 526-4212.

