Silver alert issued for woman last seen in Lyndon Station

The Holmen Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old woman.
The Holmen Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old woman.(Holmen Police Department)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WMTV) - The Holmen Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old woman.

Sandra L. Kelley of Holmen is 5 foot 3 inches and 175 lbs. She has brown eyes and gray hair. She is known to have broken red glasses and a purse with a floral design.

Kelley left Holmen Tuesday around 1 a.m. in a white Nissan Rouge with a WI Plate NU4533. She was in Wisconsin Dells around 5:30 p.m. and was likely in Lyndon Station shortly after.

Anyone with information about Kelley’s whereabouts should contact the Holmen Police Department at (608) 526-4212.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
2 Madison women charged in Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ attack
First Alert Day issued for Friday
Winter returns before the weekend
13-year-old skier dies after striking tree on Sauk Co. slope

Latest News

Badgers
Wisconsin leads Bradley at halftime
Off-campus apartments at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Madison rent hikes cause housing scramble
Palace Theater finds new owner while refunds still pending
Wisconsin Dells theater finds new owner while refunds from previous owner still pending
Legacy Entertainment Group purchased Palace Theater and plans to open a new show in May,...
Wis. Dells theater finds new owner while refunds from previous owner still pending