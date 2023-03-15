UW Health gives tips to stay healthy and safe during spring break

(Calah Thompson / USMC)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Do you have travel plans for spring break? UW Health is recommending that those who are traveling in the coming weeks, especially outside of the country, get up to date on their vaccinations and stay alert on advisories.

Health experts said being up to date on all vaccinations is the best bet to staying healthy during spring break.

“We are in a much better place in the pandemic, so more people are traveling again,” Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer and emergency medicine physician, UW Health, and associate professor of emergency medicine, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, said.

Travelers should also check travel requirements and recommendations for their destinations.

“There are many diseases that might not be common in the United States but are common in other countries that can be prevented by routine vaccinations, which is especially important to keep in mind if traveling internationally,” Pothof added.

Pothof explained that not all countries have the same COVID-19 treatment options as the US, “so it is important to plan ahead and think about access to medical care in the area you are traveling.”

UW Health’s final pieces of advice spring back to recommendations from the pandemic, such as wearing a mask in high-traffic areas like buses and airports, washing hands and using hand sanitizer, and staying home if you are feeling sick.

“I think a lesson learned from the pandemic is no one wants to be the one that makes other people sick,” Pothof said. “Spring break is a fun time but if you are sick or test positive for COVID-19 you need to say home and not get others sick.”

