Warmer & windier Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More clouds will be moving in today, that’s ahead of our next system that arrives later in the day on Thursday.

For Wednesday we’ll see some sunshine in the morning with milder temperatures in the mid-40s. with breezy winds out of the south gusting close to 30 mph this afternoon. Temperatures will stay very mild overnight tonight: low temperatures remain in the upper 30s.

Thursday looks to start off on a dry note, with just cloudy skies and more mild temps. Rain will begin to move in from the west during the afternoon, becoming more widespread in the evening.

Cooler air will start to filter in Thursday night, which could allow for a brief period of rain/snow mixing into early Friday morning. This does look more like a rain system for us, though with the cooler temps, there could be a few slick spots on the roads Friday morning.

Temperatures will be dropping through the day on Friday and we’ll likely spend most of the afternoon in the 20s. A few additional snow showers are possible on Saturday but shouldn’t amount to much. Temperatures will stay cool to start the weekend but warm nicely by Sunday. Skies will also clear out for a sunny start to the new week.

