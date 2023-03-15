Wind turbines causing a rift among farmers, energy companies

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Farmland First is a group of concerned citizens from Marathon and Clark Counties with a hope to provide the information on industrial wind turbines they feel they’re not getting from Invenergy.

In recent months, the Chicago-based company has been approaching farmers in Marathon County about installing turbines on their land.

In a packed house with about 400 people attending the meeting in the Town of Johnson near Stratford, people showed worry for the environment and the integrity of their neighborhoods, while others were left with unanswered questions.

Some of the career farmers have concerns about the wind energy systems. “Health concerns, noise, and just too many concerns. You basically have three percent of the people in the township making a decision that’s going to affect 97 percent that have no say, so everybody should have a say,” said Norman Beran, of the Town of Johnson.

Town of Johnson Chairman Tom Ellenbecker hopes this meeting helps explain the impact the turbines will have on farmers. Invenergy has approached many of them already with contracts that provide very little information. “I wish that these companies come to the state, come in and say ‘let’s read these contracts over so everybody knows what’s in them.’ That’s the problem a lot of farmers look at,” said Ellenbecker.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
2 Madison women charged in Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ attack
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
MPD: Vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run found
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

The Wisconsin Fire and EMS Coalition will be meeting with elected officials Wednesday to...
Fire and EMS Lobby Day agenda
The Wisconsin Fire & EMS Coalition will be voicing concerns on issues affecting day-to-day...
Wisconsin Fire & EMS Lobby Day at the capitol Wednesday
Wayne Lawrence Zieler
Silver Alert issued for missing Eau Claire man
Fire & EMS Coalition will hold a Lobby Day for the first time since before the pandemic,...
Fire and EMS Coalition holding Lobby Day at the Capitol Wednesday
Missing teen from Madison
MPD: 17 yr. old Madison girl missing and endangered