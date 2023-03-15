Wisconsin defeats Bradley in first NIT matchup

By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin men’s basketball has defeated Bradley in the first round of the NIT Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. The Badgers won 81-62.

The Badgers lead Bradley at halftime 40-35.

Steven Crowl leads the way for Wisconsin with 19 points, including a 3-pointer that he banked in late in first half.

The biggest news so far is that nine different Badgers have seen action in the Badgers first game since losing to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament last Wednesday.

It was more of the same for the Badgers in the 2nd half as they outscored Bradley 41 to 27 in the frame going on to win by a final score of 81-62.

Crowl was a force to be reckoned with on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center- 36 points and nine rebounds for the junior. Max Klesmit added 16 points for Wisconsin, while Connor Essegian chipped in 14.

The Badgers will now face Liberty in the second round of the NIT. Liberty beat Villanova on Tuesday night 62-57.

This is the Badgers third appearance in the NIT and its first since 1996, according to Wisconsin Athletics.

The NIT championship game will take place on March 30 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

