Ale Asylum beers to be rereleased through Karben4 Brewing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ale Asylum is making a comeback.

Madison brewery Karben4 Brewing revealed Thursday that its owners are reviving the Ale Asylum brand after Ale Asylum announced it would be closing last summer after 16 years. Karben4 Brewing Co-owners and brothers Ryan and Zak Koga said they want to bring back the Ale Asylum beers with a focus on its flagship brew, Hopalicious.

“We are excited to bring Ale Asylum back to where it all began,” Zak Koga said.

Koga explained that when Ale Asylum was founded, its beers were first brewed at the Karben4 facility in Madison.

“It feels like a natural fit to have these iconic beers back in their original home,” he added.

Hopalicious will be the first Ale Asylum beer to relaunch from the Karben4 taproom. Beer enthusiasts can attend an event on March 22 to celebrate the return and enter a raffle to win free Hopalicious for a year.

With the Ale Asylum brewing underway, Karben4 recently doubled the capacity of its canning line and owners say they plan to double their brewhouse capacity this year.

