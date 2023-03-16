Ale Asylum beers to be rereleased through Karben4 Brewing

Hopalicious returns with a launch party at the Karben4 taproom on March 22
Hopalicious returns with a launch party at the Karben4 taproom on March 22(Full Pour Media)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ale Asylum is making a comeback.

Madison brewery Karben4 Brewing revealed Thursday that its owners are reviving the Ale Asylum brand after Ale Asylum announced it would be closing last summer after 16 years. Karben4 Brewing Co-owners and brothers Ryan and Zak Koga said they want to bring back the Ale Asylum beers with a focus on its flagship brew, Hopalicious.

“We are excited to bring Ale Asylum back to where it all began,” Zak Koga said.

Koga explained that when Ale Asylum was founded, its beers were first brewed at the Karben4 facility in Madison.

“It feels like a natural fit to have these iconic beers back in their original home,” he added.

Hopalicious will be the first Ale Asylum beer to relaunch from the Karben4 taproom. Beer enthusiasts can attend an event on March 22 to celebrate the return and enter a raffle to win free Hopalicious for a year.

With the Ale Asylum brewing underway, Karben4 recently doubled the capacity of its canning line and owners say they plan to double their brewhouse capacity this year.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
COVID-19 masks
SSM Health to no longer require universal mask-wearing
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
MPD: Vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run found

Latest News

Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler.
Ziegler to continue as Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice
Police lights
Ill. woman arrested in Lafayette Co. killing, victim identified
Janesville 14-year-old accused of terrorist threat
BCycle Madison
BCycle bike sharing app expands in Madison area, comes to Fitchburg