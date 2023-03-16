All proceeds brought in at Monroe thrift store will support survivors of sexual assault

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - A new thrift store opening in Monroe will donate all of their proceeds to the Sexual Assault Recovery Program (SARP).

Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, Inc. is opening a new thrift store, ‘Thrift and Thrive,’ on April 19. The store will sell donated items such as books, adults and children’s clothes, and accessories, all in good condition, according to Family Services.

All proceeds from the sales will benefit SARP, which serves survivors of sexual assault and human trafficking in Rock and Green Counties.

“We are excited to move forward as independent owners of this business, both to provide a store that offers affordable, sustainable products, and to generate additional funds to benefit SARP,” Kelsey Hood Christensen, Director of Survivor Empowerment Services said.

The store’s regular hours will be Wednesdays through Sundays 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., however, the store added hours may vary due to volunteer staffing.

Family Services said donations are appreciated. Items that are in good conditions and can be easily transported by one person can be dropped off directly at Thrift and Thrive anytime during open hours. The organization is also in need of volunteers to help in the store. Anyone who is interested can contact Jenifer Wichita at jwichita@sarpwi.com or stop in Thrift and Thrive.

A grand opening will be held April 19 from 4-7 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Family Services said everyone is invited to the free event and refreshments will be served.

