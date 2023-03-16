Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Texas boy

Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law...
Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law enforcement as the suspect.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler.

Jordan Sangbong, 2, was allegedly abducted in Royse City, Texas.

The suspect in the abduction was identified by Texas DPS as 38-year-old Daddy Sangbong. The 5′10″ man was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Royse City Police Department at 972-204-7002 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
COVID-19 masks
SSM Health to no longer require universal mask-wearing
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
MPD: Vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run found

Latest News

fire truck
One dead after fire at Richland County home
Sidney Holmes reunites with family after he was freed from prison after a wrongful conviction.
Man serving 400 years after wrongful conviction released from prison
FILE - A guard checks vehicles entering the main gate at San Quentin State Prison on April 12,...
California to transform prison with death row legacy
Kasia Novak-Janus
NBC15's Tim Elliott on helping Kasia Novak-Janus' share her story
Postal inspectors help with Muscoda drug search
Postal inspectors help with Muscoda drug search