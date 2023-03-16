BCycle bike sharing app expands in Madison area, comes to Fitchburg

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - BCycle, the Wisconsin-based bike sharing app is taking the city by storm, at at least, by wheels.

Since its inception in 2011, BCycle’s fleet has grown to 500 electric-assisted bikes and more than 70 stations across Madison, Monona, McFarland and now Fitchburg.

Now, the company says its undergoing its largest expansion ever. With the help of a partnership with Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation Alternatives Program, BCycle is planning on opening up 20 new stations and over 100 bikes between now and 2026. The goal is to provide more accessible and sustainable bike sharing.

For anyone looking to try out the app, BCycle is offering a free month of riding with the code SPRING.

