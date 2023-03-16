Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with the Trinity Irish Dancers

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) -Each year people from around the world put on their best green, and indulge in the holiday that honors Irish culture. But what better way is there to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than with dancing.

And at Trinity Academy of Irish Dance, suffice it to say, dancers keep St. Patrick’s Day top of mind around the clock. For 40 years, the Trinity Irish Dancers have been an institution in the Madison area, Milwaukee and Chicago.

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day March 17, Trinity Irish Dancers ages four to 18 will be dancing throughout Madison! The dancers will begin performances with William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans’ Hospital at 11:30a.m. From there they will be taking their talents to the Thirsty Goat as well as Brix Cider.

Thursday, NBC15′s The Morning Show catches up with the dancers, even looking to learn a few moves.

Trinity is always open for new students and currently, the academy has a rolling enrollment in beginner classes for dancers ages 3.5 to 10 years old.

