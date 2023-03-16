Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with the Trinity Irish Dancers

ONE DAY AWAY from St. Patrick's Day and the Trinity Irish Dancers here in Waunakee have been...
ONE DAY AWAY from St. Patrick's Day and the Trinity Irish Dancers here in Waunakee have been preparing since December.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) -Each year people from around the world put on their best green, and indulge in the holiday that honors Irish culture. But what better way is there to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than with dancing.

And at Trinity Academy of Irish Dance, suffice it to say, dancers keep St. Patrick’s Day top of mind around the clock. For 40 years, the Trinity Irish Dancers have been an institution in the Madison area, Milwaukee and Chicago.

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day March 17, Trinity Irish Dancers ages four to 18 will be dancing throughout Madison! The dancers will begin performances with William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans’ Hospital at 11:30a.m. From there they will be taking their talents to the Thirsty Goat as well as Brix Cider.

Thursday, NBC15′s The Morning Show catches up with the dancers, even looking to learn a few moves.

Trinity is always open for new students and currently, the academy has a rolling enrollment in beginner classes for dancers ages 3.5 to 10 years old.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
COVID-19 masks
SSM Health to no longer require universal mask-wearing
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
MPD: Vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run found

Latest News

Packers fans ‘Ready for Love’ in the wake of Rodgers announcement
Packers fans ‘Ready for Love’ in the wake of Rodgers announcement
WWII soldier’s remains to be buried in Middleton
WWII soldier’s remains to be buried in Middleton
The Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced he intends to play for the New York...
Packers fans ‘Ready for Love’ in the wake of Rodgers announcement
This photo provided by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office shows Arvin Mathur.
Ex-Wisconsin college student faces federal threat charges