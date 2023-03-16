Clouds and then rain moving in

Clouds break tomorrow

Temperatures cool, but rising slowly

A gorgeous workweek ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds will increase today, and by mid to late morning, rain showers will be moving into our area. We don’t expect to see anything too heavy, but we could sometimes see some moderate downpours and some breezy winds. Tonight precipitation will quickly switch from a wintry mix to just snow. This will be quick-lived and only our earliest commuters could see any falling flakes.

Friday will start out windy and cloudy, but throughout the day, the skies will begin to clear. Since we will be on the backside of this latest storm, winds will be out of the northwest and cool. Highs will only be reaching into the lower 30s.

We’re looking at a generally nice weekend shaping up. Saturday will mostly be gray but dry, but windy. Then we’re expecting to see more sun heading our way on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-20s Saturday and upper 30s on Sunday.

