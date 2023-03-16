Dane Co. emergency rental assistance program to stop accepting applications

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A COVID-era program providing emergency rental assistance to people in Dane County will stop accepting applications at the end of May, officials revealed Wednesday.

The City of Madison explained that the Dane COronavirus REntal program (CORE 2.0) would permanently stop accepting applications on May 31 due to a low amount of funding left. The CORE 2.0 program has given out more than $75 million to help over 19,000 renter households.

County Executive Joe Parisi explained that through the program, officials hoped to support households facing financial hardships due to the pandemic and keep people housed.

“Housing challenges, already daunting before the pandemic, became even more so as residents lost income and endured economic burdens,” Parisi said. “We attempted to use every resource at our disposal to prevent the threat of large-scale housing insecurity and the federal resources through CORE were able to keep many people stably housed.”

The program will process applications submitted on or before May 31, as long as funding remains. Officials expect there to be a sufficient amount of funds for applications sent by that deadline, but warned there is no guarantee the application will be approved. Those who wish to receive application assistance can find resources online.

The City of Madison said services for legal representation and mediation through Eviction Diversion and Defense Partnership will continue for landlords and renters.

