Ill. woman arrested in Lafayette Co. killing, victim identified

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BENTON, Wis. (WMTV) – An Illinois woman has been arrested for the suspicious death of an 83-year-old Village of Benton woman late last month, the Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Lynne Montgomery. Previously, it had stated Montgomery was found unresponsive in a Benton home on Feb. 27 and later died at a Dubuque hospital. While the Sheriff’s Office had indicated on March 4 that investigators considered her death suspicious, they did not have any information on how she died.

The Sheriff’s Office also reported Shannon Bussan, of rural Elizabethtown, Illinois, was arrested in connection with her death. The 30-year-old woman was taken into custody in Galena and is awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

The Lafayette Co. District Attorney filed a first-degree intentional homicide charge against her on Wednesday.

