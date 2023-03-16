Janesville 14-year-old accused of terrorist threat

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville eighth grader is accused of making terroristic threats after witnesses spotted concerning behavior and alerted the school resource officer early Wednesday morning.

Marshall Middle School’s SRO was told about the student around 8:30 a.m., according to the Janesville Police Dept., and the officer worked with school administrators to find and isolate the teen. After doing so, they searched the student as well as the student’s backpack and locker; but did not find any weapons.

Investigators also got a search warrant for the 14-year-old’s home that afternoon. JPD indicated investigators found four firearms and “miscellaneous computerized devices” and removed them. The JPD statement did not indicate where the guns were located, nor did they list the type of electronics that were taken.

The student was transported to the Rock Co. Youth Services Center and booked on a count of Terrorist Threats. The police department did not list the nature of the threat.

JPD credited the people who reported the suspect’s behavior to school administrators for the arrest.

They urge anyone who spots another person showing early warning signs they are planning violence against others to call the Janesville Police Department at (608)755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at (608)757-2244, Crime Stoppers at (608)756-3636 or submit a tip on their smartphone using the P3 app.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.