Madison resident to judge in Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Basset hounds, beagles and dachshunds will be judged by a group of panelists that include one Madisonian during this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Jason Hoke is among the judges making sure this year’s pups have what it takes to advance in the iconic dog show. It is his third time judging in the competition and the Best of Breed winners he chooses will advance to the Hound Group evening competition on May 8.

Organizers remarked that Hoke has always been a dog lover, with his family being involved in purpose-breeding of German Shepherds. He and his family were Great Dane breeders under the Jamara prefix, and he eventually moved into being a professional all-breed handler.

He also has a history in judging in the U.S. and worldwide.

This is the 147th year of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan. It will take place from May 8-9 in New York, New York.

