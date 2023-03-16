Man allegedly punched Madison gas station customer, police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man allegedly punched a gas station customer while intoxicated Monday night, the Madison Police Department stated.

In an incident report released Wednesday, police said an employee of the BP on the 3500 block of Packers Avenue reported that the man was bothering customers before he hit one of them.

MPD officers arrived at at the store around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Police stated that no one has been arrested.

The department indicated that the investigation is ongoing.

