Man allegedly punched Madison gas station customer, police report

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man allegedly punched a gas station customer while intoxicated Monday night, the Madison Police Department stated.

In an incident report released Wednesday, police said an employee of the BP on the 3500 block of Packers Avenue reported that the man was bothering customers before he hit one of them.

MPD officers arrived at at the store around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Police stated that no one has been arrested.

The department indicated that the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
2 Madison women charged in Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ attack
COVID-19 masks
SSM Health to no longer require universal mask-wearing
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
MPD: Vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run found

Latest News

Kalahari announces $50 million expansion project
Kalahari announces 200-plus room expansion project
Wisconsin man pleads guilty to role in Whitmer kidnap scheme
Wisconsin man pleads guilty to role in Whitmer kidnap scheme
Kalahari announces 200-plus room expansion project
Kalahari announces 200-plus room expansion project
Social media reactions to Rodgers
Rodgers creates lots of traffic on social media sites