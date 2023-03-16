MGE to power around 9,000 homes with part of solar energy center

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - After receiving approval from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) will purchase solar energy and battery storage from the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center.

MGE will own 30 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and 16.5 MW of battery storage which will be located in the towns of Christiana and Deerfield in Dane County. According to the company, the amount can power about 9,000 households.

“The Koshkonong Solar Energy Center continues the progress we’ve already made reducing carbon emissions, increasing cost-effective renewable energy and advancing new technologies to benefit all our customers,” Jeff Keebler, MGE Chairman, President and CEO said. ““We are working aggressively to reduce our carbon emissions at least 80% from 2005 levels by the end of this decade and achieve net-zero carbon electricity by 2050.”

The Koshkonong Solar Energy Center is expected to generate enough clean energy to power about 90,000 households. We Energies and WPS will own the remaining 270 MW of the output and 148.5 MW of battery storage, MGE said.

The center is one of three investments by MGE in large-scale solar energy and battery storage. Their goal is to reduce carbon emissions by at least 80% by 2030.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.