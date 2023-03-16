New Dane Co. property to fill connection between Black Earth Creek Fishery Area

TOWN OF BLACK EARTH, Wis. (WMTV) - County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday that Dane County will be purchasing 14.6 acres of property, which will fill in a connection between the Department of Natural Resources Black Earth Creek Fishery Area Lands.

According to Parisi, the property is located in the Town of Black Earth located on Black Earth Creek, south of State Highway 14. In addition to filling the connection between the creek fishery area, the property will also be a trail connector for the Black Earth Creek Trail.

The property is described as a mix of trout stream flowing within a wide green valley and as relatively level. It contains about nine acres of cropland with trees and brush along approximately 1,560 feet of Black Earth Creek.

“Black Earth Creek is a premier trout fishery, and its surrounding public lands offer residents a chance to explore the outdoors,” County Executive Parisi said. “This property purchase advances our efforts to preserve beloved natural resources like Black Earth Creek and expands outdoor recreation opportunities for Dane County residents and visitors.”

The funds for the property were available in the 2023 Dane County Conservation Fund budget, Parisi said. The parties involved agreed to a purchase price of $11,000 per acre.

A resolution to approve the purchase will be introduced Thursday at the Dane County Board meeting and is expected to be approved in the coming weeks, according to the county.

