'The Office' fan favorite Creed Bratton to bring comedy, music show to eastern Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Fans of the hit NBC sitcom “The Office” will get three chances to see Creed Bratton bring his comedy and music show “Cool Beans” to eastern Iowa next week.

Bratton’s website lists the three stops - one at the Olympic Theater in the NewBo area of Cedar Rapids on March 23, one at the Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque on March 24, and one more at the Diamond Jo Casino in Northwoods on March 25.

Bratton, also a former member of the classic rock band The Grass Roots, got his start on “The Office” as a background actor. However, he quickly became a fan favorite by developing a fictionalized version of himself to serve as his on screen persona. It earned him staying power, as he managed to stick around for the entire nine season run of the show.

Bratton has continued to create music since “The Office” series ended, releasing new solo albums as recently as 2020.

