Packers fans ‘Ready for Love’ in the wake of Rodgers announcement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced he intends to play for the New York Jets on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday. The long-awaited news offered a bevy of emotions from fans of the green and gold.

“I think he needs to move on,” said Lyle Krall. “I wish him the best, but hey, go Pack go.”

Packers fans across the Madison area shared a gambit of emotions as they witnessed the Rodgers tenure seemingly come to an end, pending the finalization of a trade.

“I am glad it’s finally over; I am a little upset he drug it out when he said he wasn’t going to drag it out, but he still did,” said Don Killerlain.

The Green Bay faithful shared frustration over the off-field drama that persisted for years, the disappointment of not winning more titles before Rodgers left Wisconsin, and trepidation for the unknown wilderness of life in the NFL without an established franchise quarterback. However, none of the fans said they were angry.

“I’m not upset or anything; I just looked at it as necessary,” said Michael Dittmer. “It was time to go.”

Still, other fans shared the exhaustion of watching not one, but two franchise QBs walk out the door in a drawn-out and dramatic fashion.

“Frustration would be close because of how we went through the Favre thing, and now this almost seems to be relatively similar,” said Ben Olson.

After two signal callers left in a flurry of headlines, fans are ready for the next chapter of Packers football, eager to turn over a new leaf with Jordan Love.

“Bring the Love; we need Love in the world, and for the Packers, let’s do this,” said Carol Stace.

