Packers re-sign CB/KR Keisean Nixon, TE Tyler Davis

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) after an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1,...
Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) after an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — All-Pro kick returner Keisean Nixon is staying with the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers announced Wednesday they have re-signed Nixon and reserve tight end Tyler Davis. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Nixon, 25, made four starts at cornerback for the Packers last season but made his biggest impact on special teams.

He had an NFL-leading 1,009 yards on kickoff returns. He averaged 28.83 yards per kickoff return and had five returns of 50-plus yards. Nixon had the best single-season average ever by a Packer with at least 30 kickoff returns.

Nixon was the fourth player since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to have 1,000-plus yards on 35 or fewer kick returns. The others were Alvin Haymond in 1970, Joe McKnight in 2011 and Cordarrelle Patterson in 2015 and 2020.

He also averaged 12.7 yards on 11 punt returns and had six special teams tackles.

Davis, who turns 26 on April 2, had 10 special teams tackles and caught four passes for 26 yards last season.

Nijman, 27, made 11 starts at right tackle and two at left tackle last season. He started eight games at left tackle in 2021. ___

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
2 Madison women charged in Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ attack
COVID-19 masks
SSM Health to no longer require universal mask-wearing

Latest News

The Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced he intends to play for the New York...
Packers fans ‘Ready for Love’ in the wake of Rodgers announcement
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaths out as he warms up before an NFL...
NFL free agency opens with Aaron Rodgers, other QBs on move
Social media reactions to Rodgers
Rodgers creates lots of traffic on social media sites
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is hosting this year’s National Intercollegiate...
UW-Whitewater hosting National Wheelchair Basketball Championships