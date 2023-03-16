Rain Changes To Snow

Cold Into Weekend

Gusty Winds Ahead

Sunshine By Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The typical gloomy end of week pattern has settled in, and it won’t be moving out anytime soon. Rain continues into tonight and eventually will mix in with snow as colder temperatures move in. While we aren’t expecting much snow, a slushy inch is possible mainly on the grassy surfaces. The bigger story will be the gusty winds and periodic snow showers for Friday and into the day Saturday. Below normal temperatures will stick around. Sunshine returns Sunday and that will spell a warmup and calmer weather pattern into early next week. It does appear to get active again for the second half of next week.

Rain likely tonight, mixing in with snow late. Overnight lows into the middle 20s with gusty northwesterly winds 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy Friday with scattered flurries. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Gusting winds remain out of the west 15-20 mph gusting to 25 mph. A few flurries Friday night and chilly with overnight lows into the lower teens. Mostly cloudy Saturday with scattered snow showers. Remaining cold and breezy with highs into the middle 20s. Skies start to clear Saturday night with chilly temperatures into the middle teens.

Sunshine returns Sunday in what should be the start of a nicer stretch of weather into the first half of next week. Highs start out in the 30s before eventually warming back to the 40s. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle and end of the week.

