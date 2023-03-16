Salvation Army uses $4 million grant for construction of emergency shelter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Salvation Army Capital Area Command received a $4 million grant which they will put toward the construction of a new emergency shelter and community center for women and children.

The shelter and community center will be in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue and are part of a two-building campus which includes affordable housing units, ‘The Shields’. The new apartments are expected to be up and running in February of 2024.

“Families searching for a safe, secure place to stay rely on us for care and support while they get back on their feet,” Major Andrew Shiels, Salvation Army Capital Area Coordinator said. “The $4 million grant spearheaded by Senator Baldwin and Representative Pocan demonstrates a commitment from our elected officials to create a stronger community here in Madison.”

The organization announced Thursday that they received the grant from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Economic Development Initiative (EDI) Community Project Funding Grant Program.

According to Salvation Army, the official announcement will take place at 10:30 a.m. on March 20 outside of 630 East Washington Avenue, the construction site. Senator Tammy Baldwin, Representative Mark Pocan, and Major Andrew Shields of the Salvation Army will be in attendance.

