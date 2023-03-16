SSM Health, Healing House baby drive helps families facing homelessness

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Families at the Healing House in Madison were provided with infant care necessities on Thursday thanks to a partnership with SSM Health.

The St. Mary’s Hospital recently held a baby shower drive where community members and hospital staff donated items necessary for babies. This included thousands of diapers and wipes, onesies, blankets, infant toys and hygiene items. All donations went to families in need at the Healing House, a safe space for homeless individuals and families to recover after leaving the hospital post-surgery or child birth.

The Healing House was selected to receive the donations in part due to the number of patients that have been sent to the facility from SSM Health.

“That’s mostly the families we get are newborns so they come straight from the hospital because the other shelters around Madison aren’t exactly designed to heal,” Resident Care Specialist at the Healing House Chloe Bremer said. “Being a part of that is really special.”

For the first year, SSM Health & Healing House have partnered up for a baby drive, where items were donated from the community as well as hospital staff. (NBC15)

This is the first year SSM Health and the Healing House have partnered for a baby drive.

“Having the community help with the drive like this means we can offer more help for families that come to the Healing House,” Program Manager at the Healing House Jessica Simonds said. “Having that relationship, having that help is huge for everyone, but especially for the families.”

Families who are currently at the Healing House or will be residing there in the future will be able to collect these donated items based on their needs.

