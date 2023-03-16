Storm Spotter training teaches how to be severe weather aware

In preparation of the upcoming storm season, Columbia County Emergency Management hosted a training from the National Weather Service Thursday in Portage.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - In preparation of the upcoming severe weather season, a National Weather Service training was held Thursday in Columbia County.

The Storm Spotter Training sessions cover severe weather safety and warnings, plus how to provide helpful information to the NWS. Columbia County Emergency Management hosted two trainings Thursday from the NWS bureau in Milwaukee/Sullivan.

NWS Meteorologist Taylor Patterson said educated civilian spotting is important because the NWS uses tips from every report they receive.

“For someone to say ‘yup we are seeing large hail’ or ‘we’re seeing high winds’ we can immediately update our products, which can confirm to people downwind that yes conditions are in fact happening,” Patterson said. “Even reports of nothing are super helpful because then we know that ‘hey we need to adjust what we’re thinking so we don’t overwarn for people down stream.’”

Those interested in attending a Storm Spotter program can visit the NWS website to find a class near them.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
COVID-19 masks
SSM Health to no longer require universal mask-wearing
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
MPD: Vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run found

Latest News

Beloit, Janesville, other cities declare snow emergency as more snow expected
5 to 8 inches of snow has fallen across the area overnight.
Snow Ending This Morning
5-8 inches likely
Snow Ending This Morning
Beloit, Janesville, other cities declare snow emergency as more winter weather looms