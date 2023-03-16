Storm Spotter training teaches how to be severe weather aware

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - In preparation of the upcoming severe weather season, a National Weather Service training was held Thursday in Columbia County.

The Storm Spotter Training sessions cover severe weather safety and warnings, plus how to provide helpful information to the NWS. Columbia County Emergency Management hosted two trainings Thursday from the NWS bureau in Milwaukee/Sullivan.

NWS Meteorologist Taylor Patterson said educated civilian spotting is important because the NWS uses tips from every report they receive.

“For someone to say ‘yup we are seeing large hail’ or ‘we’re seeing high winds’ we can immediately update our products, which can confirm to people downwind that yes conditions are in fact happening,” Patterson said. “Even reports of nothing are super helpful because then we know that ‘hey we need to adjust what we’re thinking so we don’t overwarn for people down stream.’”

Those interested in attending a Storm Spotter program can visit the NWS website to find a class near them.

