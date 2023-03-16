Postal inspectors involved in Muscoda drug search

VILLAGE OF MUSCODA, Wis. (WMTV) - Postal inspectors were involved in a drug search that resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force, alongside the United States Postal Inspection Service, seized methamphetamine Tuesday in the Village of Muscoda.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said they worked to conduct a drug investigation, which led to the execution of a search warrant on Nebraska Street. The Drug Task Force, alongside the Southwest Wisconsin Emergency Response Team, conducted the search which resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine.

“I am proud of the work our Drug Task Force is doing in our community. It is encouraging to see the teamwork between multiple local and federal agencies,” Sheriff Michael Peterson said.

The sheriff’s office indicated this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the office at (608) 930-9500 and may remain anonymous.

