Blustery & Cold Into Weekend

Flurries/Snow Showers

Gusty Winds To 30 MPH

Sunshine Returns Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -While the bulk of the wet weather has pushed out, there will still be unpleasant conditions as we round out the week and move into the weekend. A few flurries and snow showers possible Friday and Saturday, but the bigger story will be the gusty winds to around 30 mph into Saturday. Below normal temperatures will stick around. Sunshine returns Sunday and that will spell a warmup and calmer weather pattern into early next week. It does appear to get active again for the second half of next week.

Partly to mostly cloudy Friday with scattered flurries. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Gusting winds remain out of the west 15-20 mph gusting to 25 mph. A few flurries Friday night and chilly with overnight lows into the lower teens. Mostly cloudy Saturday with scattered snow showers. Remaining cold and breezy with highs into the middle 20s. Skies start to clear Saturday night with chilly temperatures into the middle teens. Sunshine returns Sunday in what should be the start of a nicer stretch of weather into the first half of next week. Highs start out in the 30s before eventually warming back to the 40s. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle and end of the week.

