Finalists named for UW-Platteville chancellor position

University of Wisconsin-Platteville Logo
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three finalists were announced for the position of chancellor at UW-Platteville Friday.

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman announced the names Friday after a special regent committee selected the finalists from a list of candidates identified by a search and screen committee.

The finalists are Philip A. Cavalier, Interim Chancellor at the University of Tennessee at Martin, Tammy K. Evetovich, Interim Chancellor at University of Wisconsin–Platteville and Artanya M. Wesley, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at University of Wisconsin–Whitewater.

UW officials said candidates will participate in separate campus public forums for them to interact with the community they would be serving. The candidate selected will be the 15th UW-Platteville Chancellor.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
COVID-19 masks
SSM Health to no longer require universal mask-wearing
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
MPD: Vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run found

Latest News

The woman who died late Wednesday night in a Richland Center house fire is being described as...
Woman who died in Richland Center fire remembered as local superhero
Tears of joy: UW med students discover fate during ‘Match Day’ ceremony
Sextonville man charged with 59 counts of possessing child pornography
A Madison woman who is accused of attacking an elderly woman was arrested late Tuesday as she...
Middleton woman, 77, attacked in her apartment, police report