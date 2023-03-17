Finalists named for UW-Platteville chancellor position

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three finalists were announced for the position of chancellor at UW-Platteville Friday.

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman announced the names Friday after a special regent committee selected the finalists from a list of candidates identified by a search and screen committee.

The finalists are Philip A. Cavalier, Interim Chancellor at the University of Tennessee at Martin, Tammy K. Evetovich, Interim Chancellor at University of Wisconsin–Platteville and Artanya M. Wesley, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at University of Wisconsin–Whitewater.

UW officials said candidates will participate in separate campus public forums for them to interact with the community they would be serving. The candidate selected will be the 15th UW-Platteville Chancellor.

