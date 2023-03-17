Forward Madison FC launching single-game tickets Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forward Madison FC is launching its single-game tickets live to the public on Saturday during a special event.

All fans are invited to join in on the fun from 10 am to 1 pm at the Forward Club where Premier League games will be playing alongside a crossbar challenge on the field at Breese Stevens Field.

The crossbar challenge consists of various distances set up on the field where fans will kick the ball trying to hit the top crossbar of the goal. Winners will receive prizes such as game tickets, jerseys, scarves and other apparel.

“This is kind of our kickoff event. Obviously it’s a big weekend for folks here in Madison so we wanted to offer the stadium and prizes to welcome fans to come join us and it’s kind of a fun kick off event as we go live with our ticket sales,” Jovan Chavez, Ticket Sales and Latino Outreach Manager for Forward Madison, said.

The team store will also be open for shopping and the 2023 Away Kit jersey design will be announced.

Forward Madison’s first game of the season is Tuesday, April 4 in the U.S. Open Cup tournament. The league home opener will be on Saturday, April 15.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.