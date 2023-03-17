Lakeside Lutheran falls to Brillion 57-55 in state semifinal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lakeside Lutheran’s run for a state title came up just short, as they fell 57-55 to Brillion in the WIAA Division 3 State Boys Basketball semifinal.

Down by two in the final seconds of the game, Lakeside Lutheran’s Levi Birkholz made a steal with a chance to win the game, but Brillion’s Caeden Holly poked the ball loose and the clock hit zero before the Warriors could get a shot off.

Brillion advanced to the Division 3 championship game where they will face West Salem, who punched their ticket to state with a 93-65 win over Milwaukee Academy of Science.

Brillion’s Jeremy Lorenz led all scorers with 25 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks.

Senior Levi Birkholz led the Warriors in scoring with 18 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Trey Lauber with 16 points and five rebounds.

“This team was really special a lot of us playing together since 5th, 6th grade,” Birkholz said. “Just the younger guys Alex and Coop made such an impact on this team too.”

Lakeside Lutheran finished the season with a 25-4 overall record.

“For Lakeside to get the chance to be on a more public stage where everyone can see what our school is about,” Head Lakeside Lutheran Coach Todd Jahns said. “The winning yeah you want that, but to be able to get there to have that to share that with them, that’s what you walk away with.”

