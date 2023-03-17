Leprechaun spreads St. Patrick’s Day luck to St. Mary’s Hospital families and staff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s St. Patrick’s Day and an official Madison leprechaun paid a visit to patients and staff at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.

Leprechaun Joe Herr spent the day spreading smiles, songs and a little St. Patrick’s Day cheer to the hospital. Herr likes to make annual visits to the hospital, but these were put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, he was able to resume his visits thanks to some St. Patrick’s Day luck.

Twenty-one years ago, Herr’s son Logan passed away. He said this gives him even more reason to thank and bring smiles to staff and other families going through tough times.

“Logan’s life was a true gift and blessing so I can relate, understand and serve these families. His experiences taught me to be able to have both myself and others touch these families in a way that’s needed,” Herr said.

This year is the 20th anniversary since his first visit to the Madison hospital.

