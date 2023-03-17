Madison police searching for missing 14-year-old

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is asking for help locating a teenage girl who was last seen late Thursday night at UW Hospital.

According to police, Elizabeth W. Warren, 14, was last seen at the hospital, in the 600 block of Highland Ave., shortly before 11 p.m. Her parents told investigators she left in an unknown direction and without a phone.

She was last seen wearing flannel pants with red in them and a navy-blue Milwaukee Brewers sweatshirt.

The police department noted they are concerned for her safety and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345.

