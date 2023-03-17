Middleton woman, 77, attacked in her apartment, police report

The suspect had allegedly climbed onto the patio to get in.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison woman who is accused of attacking an elderly woman was arrested late Tuesday as she was climbing down from the victim’s home, the Middleton Police Department reported.

Clarisa Herrera, 20, had allegedly climbed onto the patio and forced her way into the apartment, in the 6200 block of Maywood Ave., damaging a sliding door in the process, the victim told investigators. Once inside, Herrera allegedly attacked the 77-year-old woman who was sitting her recliner at the time.

The Middleton police statement noted Herrera and the victim did not know each other before the incident.

When officers arrived shortly after 11 p.m., Herrara was combative with them, the report continued. She has booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts including battery to an elderly person, burglary, criminal damage to property, and throwing/expelling bodily substances. Investigators do not believe there is a danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call or text the Middleton Police Dept.  at 608-824-7300. They can also call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or go online to P3tips.com, where tips can be made anonymously.

