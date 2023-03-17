MPD: 3 suspects arrested in connection to residential burglaries

(NBC15)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department took three people ages 18 or younger into custody after ongoing investigations into a string of residential burglaries.

According to its release, MPD worked with the Madison Burglary Crime Unit (BCU) starting in late July of 2022 to track down suspects involved in a spree of thefts that affected over 12 victims. Officials said these crimes went alongside the 2022 Summer Strategic plan that focused on auto thefts. MPD also said some of these related thefts had started leading to stealing firearms.

One of the suspects, an 18-year-old, was arrested for five counts of burglary, four counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of felony theft, two counts of felony theft of firearms and 13 counts of misdemeanor theft.

The two other suspects, both 17-year-olds, were booked on several counts of burglary. One was charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, felony theft, misdemeanor theft and identity theft. The other was arrested on identity theft, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, felony theft, misdemeanor theft and theft from auto.

According to MPD, investigations are continuing and more charges may come later.

MPD partnered with the BCU, UW Madison Police Department, Shorewood Hills Police Department, Waunakee Police Department, and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office in catching the suspects.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
COVID-19 masks
SSM Health to no longer require universal mask-wearing
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
MPD: Vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run found

Latest News

Packers logo
Packers add safety Tarvarius Moore, long snapper Matt Orzech
Fall River's loses 66-62 to McDonell Central Catholic in the Division 5 WIAA boys state...
Fall River’s quest for state comes up short; McDonell Central Catholic advances to state final
Beverly Burns with her dog, Wilson. Burns died in a Richland Center house fire on Wednesday,...
Woman who died in Richland Center fire remembered as integral part of community
Extended Interview: Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidate Dan Kelly
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate launches first TV ad