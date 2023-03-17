MPD: 3 suspects arrested in connection to residential burglaries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department took three people ages 18 or younger into custody after ongoing investigations into a string of residential burglaries.

According to its release, MPD worked with the Madison Burglary Crime Unit (BCU) starting in late July of 2022 to track down suspects involved in a spree of thefts that affected over 12 victims. Officials said these crimes went alongside the 2022 Summer Strategic plan that focused on auto thefts. MPD also said some of these related thefts had started leading to stealing firearms.

One of the suspects, an 18-year-old, was arrested for five counts of burglary, four counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of felony theft, two counts of felony theft of firearms and 13 counts of misdemeanor theft.

The two other suspects, both 17-year-olds, were booked on several counts of burglary. One was charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, felony theft, misdemeanor theft and identity theft. The other was arrested on identity theft, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, felony theft, misdemeanor theft and theft from auto.

According to MPD, investigations are continuing and more charges may come later.

MPD partnered with the BCU, UW Madison Police Department, Shorewood Hills Police Department, Waunakee Police Department, and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office in catching the suspects.

