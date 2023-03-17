Packers add safety Tarvarius Moore, long snapper Matt Orzech

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed safety Tarvarius Moore and long snapper Matt Orzech.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced both signings Friday. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Moore has played 61 career regular-season games with 13 starts in four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, who selected him out of Southern Mississippi in the third round of the 2018 draft. After missing the entire 2021 season with an Achilles injury, Moore appeared in 13 games last season while primarily contributing on special teams.

Orzech has spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

